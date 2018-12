CSAPO, Tibor L. Tibor Sr. "Tibi"

CSAPO, Tibor L. "Tibi" and Tibor, Sr. - Dearest husband and father and son and father we wish you happy holidays in Heaven with Jesus. Our holidays will not be the same without you. We miss and love you very much. Take care of each other. You are both in our prayers every day. Love,

YOUR FAMILY