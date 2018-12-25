BROZEK, Leslie A.

BROZEK - Leslie A. December 23, 2018, of Fort Myers, FL, formerly of North Tonawanda. Daughter of Lena (nee Pallotta) and the late Richard Brozek. Sister of Kyle (Chris) Aronica of Grand Island. Aunt of Christopher and Michelle Aronica. Also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends may call Thursday 4-8 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday 10 AM at St. Stephen's Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Summit Life Outreach Center, 1622 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls, NY 14301.