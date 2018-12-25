Share this article

Botanical Gardens receives $500,000 for expansion

Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens has been awarded $500,000 toward a planned expansion.

The state grant from the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council will help the Botanical Gardens reach its $14 million goal to construct a facility to complement the existing Lord & Burnham-designed conservatory.

Architect Toshiko Mori, who designed the Greatbatch Visitor Pavilion at the Darwin Martin House, is designing the planned 36,000-square-foot, mostly glass building just southwest of the conservatory.

The continuous building will add exhibition space and house a new entrance, cafe and expanded gift shop, along with an events facility, classrooms and butterfly exhibit.

New grow houses for the Botanical Gardens, located in the Frederick Law Olmsted-designed South Park, are also planned.

