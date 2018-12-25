Amherst investors buy 38 apartments in Buffalo, Cheektowaga

An Amherst investment group has acquired three multi-family properties in Buffalo and Cheektowaga for $2.36 million.

Ronald Wai-Kit Leong and Robert Ying-Kit Leong, through their Plutus Development LLC, bought apartment houses at 1617 Kensington Ave. in Cheektowaga and at 224 Parkridge and 94 Berkshire avenues in Buffalo. The sellers were Ferry and Siew Mooi Liparisa of Orchard Park, acting through Greenlane Court LLC and Fox View LLC, respectively.

The Greenlane Court Apartments in Cheektowaga is a two-story apartment building, erected in 1961 on 0.88 acres, with 20 units and 5,040 square feet of space.

The Fox View Apartments in Buffalo consist of a pair of two-story apartment buildings, constructed in 1970 on 0.47 acres, with 18 two-bedroom apartments between them. The Parkridge building has eight units and 10,928 square feet, while Berkshire has 10 units and 13,746 square feet.