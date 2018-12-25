Share this article

print logo
The Amherst Town Board voted to borrow $2.1 million to purchase and clean up this former Harley-Davidson dealership on Bailey Avenue to use it as a center for police training and community outreach. (Stephen T. Watson/Buffalo News)

Amherst buys former Harley-Davidson dealership for new training facility

| Published | Updated

Plans by the Town of Amherst to turn the shuttered former Buffalo Harley-Davidson dealership into a training complex for police took a big step forward this month with the town's purchase of the Bailey Avenue property for $1.7 million.

The region's largest suburb acquired the 50,000-square-foot building at 4220 Bailey, which had previously seen life as a bowling alley and furniture store before the motorcycles arrived in 2000. Owner John Brinkworth Jr. consolidated the dealership's operations in Orchard Park and closed the Amherst facility in October 2017.

Amherst Police now want to use the sprawling dealership and service shop as a shooting range, a training facility for active shooter drills, a simulation center and a base for outreach into the nearby Eggertsville neighborhood. The $2.1 million project would satisfy the department's training needs, which can't be met at police headquarters off John James Audubon Parkway because there isn't enough room.

Amherst wants to turn former Harley dealership into police, community facility

Story topics: / / / /

Jonathan D. Epstein – Jonathan Epstein is a business reporter at The Buffalo News, where he covers commercial and residential real estate and development. He has worked at The News since 2004.
There are no comments - be the first to comment