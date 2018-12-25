Amherst buys former Harley-Davidson dealership for new training facility

Plans by the Town of Amherst to turn the shuttered former Buffalo Harley-Davidson dealership into a training complex for police took a big step forward this month with the town's purchase of the Bailey Avenue property for $1.7 million.

The region's largest suburb acquired the 50,000-square-foot building at 4220 Bailey, which had previously seen life as a bowling alley and furniture store before the motorcycles arrived in 2000. Owner John Brinkworth Jr. consolidated the dealership's operations in Orchard Park and closed the Amherst facility in October 2017.

Amherst Police now want to use the sprawling dealership and service shop as a shooting range, a training facility for active shooter drills, a simulation center and a base for outreach into the nearby Eggertsville neighborhood. The $2.1 million project would satisfy the department's training needs, which can't be met at police headquarters off John James Audubon Parkway because there isn't enough room.