Alleyway Theatre, housed in a former Greyhound depot in the Theatre District, is hiring an associate artistic director as part of a succession plan to replace founder Neal Radice. (John Hickey/News file photo)

Alleyway Theatre prepares for transition to new director

Alleyway Theatre has received a state grant that will aid in developing a succession plan to replace founder Neal Radice.

The $25,000 grant will be used to help hire an associate artistic director who is expected to eventually succeed Radice, who started Alleyway in 1980 and serves as executive director.

Alleyway is located in a former Greyhound station in Buffalo's Theatre District.

The funds were provided by the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council.

