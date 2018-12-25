Affiliate of Burke Homes buys VFW Post in West Seneca

The former VFW Post 8113 in West Seneca was acquired last week by Burke Construction and Burke Homes for $650,000, paving the way for redevelopment.

David Burke, through his Data Development LLC, bought the 8.7-acre site at 299 Leydecker Road from West Seneca Post 8113 Inc. That includes the 9,952-square-foot fraternal lodge itself, which was constructed in 1920, with a banquet and meeting hall that can handle 300 people.

The property, with 300 feet of frontage on the street and a parking lot, is mostly vacant and cleared, with "privacy trees" lining the perimeter. It's already zoned for multi-family development.