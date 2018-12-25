Share this article

Affiliate of Burke Homes buys VFW Post in West Seneca

The former VFW Post 8113 in West Seneca was acquired last week by Burke Construction and Burke Homes for $650,000, paving the way for redevelopment.

David Burke, through his Data Development LLC, bought the 8.7-acre site at 299 Leydecker Road from West Seneca Post 8113 Inc. That includes the 9,952-square-foot fraternal lodge itself, which was constructed in 1920, with a banquet and meeting hall that can handle 300 people.

The property, with 300 feet of frontage on the street and a parking lot, is mostly vacant and cleared, with "privacy trees" lining the perimeter. It's already zoned for multi-family development.

