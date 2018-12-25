$720,000 state grant to help Albright-Knox expansion

The Albright-Knox Art Gallery has received a $720,000 state grant for the planned expansion of the 1905 campus.

The grant announcement comes at a good time: Billionaire investor Jeffrey Gundlach has offered to match up to $10 million dollar-for-dollar collected in 2018 to help fund the expansion.

The expansion is expected to double the Albright-Knox's exhibition space, make it easier to move art in and out of the museum, create a walk-through to Delaware Park and expand educational programming.

The funds came from the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council.