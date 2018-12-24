UB basketball falls to No. 21 in Associated Press rankings
The University at Buffalo men's basketball team dropped seven spots to No. 21 in the Associated Press rankings released Monday.
UB, which had risen to a program-best No. 14, lost to Marquette, 103-85, on Friday in Milwaukee. Marquette was ranked No. 20 at the time and moved up to No. 18 this week.
Buffalo (11-1) received 279 points and is 13 points behind No. 20 North Carolina State and five points ahead of No. 22 Houston (12-0).
UB's next game is Saturday against host Canisius at 7 p.m. The Koessler Center is sold out.
