UB basketball falls to No. 21 in Associated Press rankings

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team dropped seven spots to No. 21 in the Associated Press rankings released Monday.

UB, which had risen to a program-best No. 14, lost to Marquette, 103-85, on Friday in Milwaukee. Marquette was ranked No. 20 at the time and moved up to No. 18 this week.

Buffalo (11-1) received 279 points and is 13 points behind No. 20 North Carolina State and five points ahead of No. 22 Houston (12-0).

UB is in the rankings for the seventh consecutive week, which ties the longest run by a Mid-American Conference team since Western Michigan was ranked for seven weeks in 1975-76, according to the UB athletic communications office.

The Bulls also fell in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, moving down seven spots to No. 22. UB has 117 points, 11 behind No. 21 Iowa and four more than No. 23 Nebraska.

Marquette moved up three spots in the coaches poll to No. 20.

UB's next game is Saturday against host Canisius at 7 p.m. The Koessler Center is sold out.

