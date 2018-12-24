Stolen U-Haul truck returned, 300 miles later

TOWN OF NIAGARA – A truck that was stolen from the U-Haul store on Military Road on Wednesday afternoon was returned the next morning, without explanation. It had been driven 300 miles, police said.

The 2014 GMC had been left unlocked and running in the store's front lot around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday when it was taken, police said. No one witnessed the theft.

The next morning, the truck had been returned to the store lot, undamaged but with an additional 300 miles on the speedometer.