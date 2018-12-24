SOLER, Edward H. Sr. "Feet" "Taco"

December 22, 2018. Devoted father of Leah and late Edward Jr. Soler; loving grandfather of Selena, Love'ah and Lai'annah; beloved son of the late Norma and Miguel; dearest brother of Paulette and Michael (Anneliese) Soler, Kristine (Manuel) DelRio, Norman (Bernice) and Brenda Soler; also survived by an aunt, nieces and nephews. Family will be present Thursday, December 27, 2018 from 9-11 AM, at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 806 Clinton St. (near Smith), where a Celebration of Life Service will take place at 11 AM. Interment in St. Matthew's Cemetery. Online condolences at www.Pietszak.com