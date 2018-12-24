SMITH, Mathew

Smith - Mathew Unexpectedly, December 21, 2018, born October 22, 1989, in Batavia, NY, he is the son of David L. and Martha J. (Acker) Smith. An Eagle Scout and graduate of Wilson High School he entered the United States Marine Corps, serving four years. Attending Niagara County Community College, he was still working on his degree and working at Valu Home Center in Lockport. Mathew liked spending time with family and friends and hanging out with his girlfriend and dog Garmr; he also enjoyed cooking. Besides his parents he is survived by a sister Brittany Smith; grandfather David Smith; grandmother Shirley Linnenbank; aunts, uncles, cousins, and his girlfriend Kristin; predeceasing is grandparents Frank and Jean Acker. A Celebration of Mathew's Life will be held at a date to be announced. Arrangements by the HAMILTON AND CLARK FUNERAL HOME, 270 Young St., Wilson. hamiltonclarkonline.com