Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 24, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to a quote sometimes attributed to abstract artist Adolph “Ad” Reinhardt, born in Buffalo on this date in 1913, “Sculpture is something you bump into when you back up to look at a painting.”

• • •

An Old Lady’s Wish

I’m dreaming of a Green Christmas

Without any ice or snow.

I want Christmas to be green as grass

Because if the sidewalk is icy,

I will fall on my ---.

May the green continue all winter.

– Joyce L. Wilson

• • •

HAPPY RETURN – Back this week after a hiatus in 2017 is the Holiday Open House at the Burchfield Nature and Art Center, 2001 Union Road, West Seneca. Last year the building was temporarily closed.

Volunteers will be on hand from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday as visitors play games, listen to storytellers, put together jigsaw puzzles and try their hand at art. Hot cocoa and cookies will be served. Admission is free. For info, call 677-4843 or visit the center’s Facebook page.

• • •

FEAST FOR THE EYES – Explore Buffalo will guide an inside look at the wonders of Blessed Trinity Church, 317 Leroy Ave., in a tour that begins at 12:30 p.m. next Sunday. Completed in 1928, the church features more than 2,000 religious symbols in terra cotta tiles, paintings and sculpture.

Tickets are $15, $5 for students. Visitors should meet in the church parking lot. All proceeds from the tour will benefit restoration and maintenance of the church. For information and tickets, call 245-3032 or visit explorebuffalo.org.

• • •

TIME OUT – Olaf will be taking the day off Tuesday to unwrap his Christmas presents. Reporters’ Notebook will return on Wednesday.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Lois Irene Lewis, Jordan Mills, Jeanette Joyce Livingston, John Bernard Crane, Carol Russo, Rita Sofia, Harry Rosettani, Mary Ramsey, Sylvia Coles, Kenneth Holley, Barbara Sundy, Christopher Glynn, Dolores Conlin, Laurie Billittier, Lynda Ram, Hailey Giordano, Maelle Ninin, Rita Zanner Hartmann, Jim Flynn and Dave Geisler.

AND CHRISTMAS DAY – Patrick Kennelly, John E. Schintzius, Joe Roland, Martin Schaus, Sister Mary Rosalind Rosolowski, Amanda Blum, Mary Goldhawk, Rich Mansel, Holly McNamara, Kristy Mastalinski Holton, Mary Lukasiewicz, Alex Glor, Kimberly Lewandowski, Mark Decker, Benny Higgins, Mary Bednarek, Isaac Lowinger, Waltraud Beil, Carole Ignaszak, Lt. Kenneth Mrozik, Harry “Bud” Lauber and Joseph Mullen Sr.

