Monroe County man, 35, charged in hit-and-run after Bills game that injured deputy

The Erie County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 35-year-old Monroe County man in a hit-and-run accident that injured a deputy who was directing traffic after a Buffalo Bills game last month.

The Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post Monday said Lee Gill Jr. of Hamlin surrendered to deputies from the crash investigation unit Thursday in Orchard Park Town Court. He was arrested and charged with misdemeanor leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and ticketed for failing to obey a police officer.

The Sheriff's Office said the deputy was directing stadium traffic at routes 20A and 219 around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 25. The deputy, who has not been identified, was taken to Erie County Medical Center for a serious arm injury and released that night.

The Sheriff's Office issued a news release and posted on social media about the accident and received numerous tips in response from the public.

Deputies previously charged a 23-year-old Livingston County man with driving while intoxicated for striking another deputy after the same Bills game.

Hayden Newcomb of Conesus also was issued three traffic citations. The deputy was not injured in that accident, which took place at Southwestern Boulevard and Abbott Road at about 5:15 p.m.