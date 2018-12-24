MCLEOD, Fred W.

MCLEOD - Fred W. Born June 8, 1944, of Salamanca, NY, died December 14, 2018; beloved father of Cory (Wolfgang) Smith, Barbara (Jerry) Baumgart and Kathrine Mcleod; beloved grandfather of four grandchildren; dear brother of Helen (David) Schaffer, John (Chris) McLeod. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of O'Rourke & O'Rourke, Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River Street, Salamanca, NY. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future at the convenience of the family.