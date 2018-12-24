Man charged with killing grandmother in South Buffalo

Buffalo police arrested a man early Monday morning and charged him with killing his grandmother in her South Buffalo home.

Alec M. Swiderski, 30, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Seneca Street, near Hammerschmidt Avenue, and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Pamela A. Toy, 74, according to a Buffalo police report.

Toy was found dead at about 7:50 p.m. Sunday in her Kamper Street home, according to police, though authorities have not pinpointed how or when she died. Police found her body after a concerned family member called police.

Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy before confirming how Toy died, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said. Swiderski was charged with beating Toy to death, but she may have been strangled, Flynn said.

Buffalo City Court Judge Shannon Heneghan ordered Swiderski to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, as requested by prosecutors. Flynn did not specify why his office requested the examination.

Flynn said Swiderski also lived in the home on Kamper, though he said he was not sure whether he had been staying there on a temporary basis or permanently resided there.

Swiderski is due back in court on Friday.