HILL, Betty L. (DiStefano)

HILL - Betty L. (nee DiStefano)

December 20, 2018, of West Seneca, NY; beloved wife of the late Fred J. Hill; cherished mother of Karen, Kimberly (Mark) Pretko; loving grandmother of Ashley Pretko; sister of the late Michael DiStefano. The family would like to thank the Hospice staff for their loving care. Family and friends will be received Wednesday, December 26, 2018 4-8 PM, LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., same as Curtin Funeral Home, 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY, 716-627-2919. Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Heaven Church, Mill Rd., West Seneca, on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at 9 AM. Please assemble at church. Donations can be made in Betty's name to The Center for Hospice and Palliative Care at www.Lakesidefuneralhome.com