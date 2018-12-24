Name released of Niagara Falls firefighter killed in crash outside Fashion Outlets

The motorcyclist fatally injured in a Town of Niagara crash at about 5 p.m. Monday has been identified as Keifer Stahlman, a 51-year-old Niagara Falls firefighter and Town of Niagara resident.

The accident occurred when Stahlman's motorcycle, headed north on Fashion Outlet Boulevard, was struck by a car driven by a 19-year-old Grand Island woman as she exited the Fashion Outlets mall, according to a police department posting.

Stahlman was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene. The car's driver was uninjured.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash, and charges are still possible.

Niagara Falls City Hall hung a flag at half-mast in honor of Stahlman.