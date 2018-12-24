Growing health-care marketing firm moving to new Amherst offices

A health-care marketing and research firm is moving to a new Amherst location that provides space for future expansion.

The Schwartz Group, now located on John James Audubon Parkway in Amherst, this week is moving to offices in the HeinOnLine Technology Center, 2350 North Forest Road.

The company has 40 workers and expects to hire 10 more within the next six months, said President and CEO Robert A. Schwartz.

The Schwartz Group started in 2002 with six employees and has been in its current location for 11 years. The new 9,000-square-foot site has double the current space.

The company contacts physicians and hospitals on behalf of pharmaceutical companies, medical device makers and medical communications companies. It conducts market research, promotes medical education meetings, markets orphan drugs and recruits for clinical trials.