Driver jailed after accident in Castile

A motorist was jailed after an accident over the weekend in Castile, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies said Luis A. Rodriguez, 58, of Pike, struck a fire hydrant on North Main Street about 7:15 p.m. Friday, failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unsafe lane change.

The DWI charge was upgraded to a felony after officers found that Rodriguez had a DWI conviction in 2015. He was remanded to Wyoming County Jail in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Deputies made another DWI arrest shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday in the Town of Genesee Falls. Officers said they stopped Derrick Barney, 39, of Fillmore, for speeding on Route 436 and he failed field sobriety tests. He was released pending a court appearance Jan. 9.