DNA reunion stories? At The Buffalo News, we'd love to hear them

For Christmas morning, we shared the tale of a two groups of first cousins in greater Buffalo who never met until last year. They were separated by a sequence of tragic events touched by off the death of their grandfather, James George, in a 1941 plane crash that killed 20 people in Canada.

Those cousins reunited in 2017 after two of them, Kristen Sikorski and James Barnett Jr., were linked through AncestryDNA. That autosomal DNA test, which can help trace biological family history, allowed them to meet for the first time as a family – even though all these cousins grew up only a short drive away from one another.

If you have your own story of a powerful connection brought about by similar DNA testing, we want to hear it. We will take some of those tales and share them with readers. You can contact me by emailing skirst@buffnews.com, or by writing to me in care of The Buffalo News, One News Plaza, Buffalo, NY 14240.

– Sean Kirst