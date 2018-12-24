Comedy on Tap: Joe Pera, Tom Cotter, Rich Vos and David Kaye

While lots of places slow down between Christmas and New Year’s, local comedy venues are expecting a big week with great shows planned. Here’s what we’re eyeing up this week:

Buffalo comic Joe Pera has grown a devoted fan base over the past two years with appearances on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and his acclaimed Adult Swim show. The soft-spoken comic returns to Buffalo to headline a show at 8 p.m. Dec. 27 at the Comedy Attic in Mr. Goodbar (1110 Elmwood Ave.). In addition to Pera, the show will also feature sets from Zach Dietsch, Nora Hurley, Shaun Murphy, Josh Potter, RJ Purpura and Jon Schuta. It will be hosted by Bennett Solowski. Admission is $5. Info: www.facebook.com/comedyatticgoodbar

Helium Comedy Club in Buffalo has a busy week with “America’s Got Talent” finalist Tom Cotter headlining five shows Dec. 27-29. Tickets for Cotter’s shows range from $17 to $33. Rich Vos of the “My Wife Hates Me” podcast and Sirius show returns to Helium to headline shows at 8 and 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Tickets for the early show are $34 and $45, and the late “Countdown to the New Year” performance is $49 and $59 with dinner packages available. Info: buffalo.heliumcomedy.com

Rob’s Comedy Playhouse in Williamsville also will host a New Year’s Eve celebration at 10 p.m. with a headlining set from David Kaye, a comedian from Pittsburgh who shares tales of his dysfunctional family affairs and blue-collar upbringing. The show will also feature performances from 97 Rock’s Rob Lederman and Ralph Tetta. Tickets are $39.95 per person and include drinks, appetizers, free passes to an show in 2019 and more. Info: robscomedyplayhouse.com