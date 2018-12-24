Buffalo man charged with killing mother on Vernon Place

A Buffalo man has been charged with killing his mother inside a home they shared on Vernon Place, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Gus D. Oldham, 38, was charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Cheneta Oldham, 57, the DA's Office said.

A concerned family member called Buffalo police, who went to the home and discovered Cheneta Oldham's body at about 5:40 p.m Sunday, authorities said. Gus Oldham was found there and arrested by police, District Attorney John J. Flynn told reporters Monday during a news conference.

Authorities have not yet pinpointed when they believe Cheneta Oldham died. She was shot twice – once in the leg and once in the torso, Flynn said.

Oldham's body was found the same day another Buffalo woman, Pamela A. Toy, 74, was found dead in her South Buffalo home in an unrelated homicide. Toy's grandson, Alec M. Swiderski, 30, was charged Monday with second-degree murder in Toy's death, according to Buffalo Police.

"Whenever anyone gets killed its awful," Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said, "but when you have a son killing his mother and a grandson killing his grandmother, it obviously exacerbates it and makes it a much more tragic story."

Gus Oldham was arraigned in Buffalo City Court and ordered held without bail. He's due back in court on Friday.

Flynn said City Court Judge Shannon Heneghan ordered Gus Oldham to undergo a psychological exam. Flynn would not elaborate on his reasons for making the request to the judge.