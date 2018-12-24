Buffalo man charged with assault for alleged road-rage incident

A Buffalo man is out on bail after being charged with assault for an alleged road-rage incident last week on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Monday.

Maurice Scott, 31, of French Street, has been accused of severely beating a 41-year-old man on Wednesday afternoon on Walden, just east of Galleria Drive. Scott was arraigned Saturday in Cheektowaga Town Court on one count of second-degree assault, the DA's Office said.

Flynn said the drivers were in heavy traffic when one allegedly cut the other one off.

The victim, identified by authorities as Matthew Rudy, 41, was punched 20 or 30 times, Cheektowaga police previously said.

Authorities are looking to speak with two women who were passengers in Scott's vehicle, Flynn said.

Scott is due back in court on Thursday.