Buffalo man charged after high-speed car chase that injured two police officers

A Buffalo man has been arrested in connection with a Sunday night car chase that injured two police officers, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

The chase began shortly after 10 p.m., when officers stopped 29-year-old Andre Goldsmith for a traffic infraction near East Ferry Street and Wohlers Avenue, police said. Goldsmith then drove away at "a high rate of speed," according to police, hitting another patrol vehicle, a building, several telephone poles and a fire hydrant.

The two police officers in the vehicle were treated and released from Erie County Medical Center, police said. A male passenger riding with Goldsmith also suffered severe injuries and is in critical condition.

Goldsmith was charged with multiple vehicle and traffic violations, including assault, reckless endangerment and the unlawful fleeing of a police officer.

