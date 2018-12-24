Dolphins to start Ryan Tannehill against Bills

Unlike last season, when the Miami Dolphins started David Fales at quarterback instead of Jay Cutler in the finale against the Buffalo Bills, coach Adam Gase said he will start Ryan Tannehill on Sunday at New Era Field.

“We talked about playing young guys but I will never do that again because I am not going to hear about 6-10 again,” he said. “I would rather go 8-8.”

Fales was 29 for 42 for 255 yards with a touchdown passing, a touchdown rushing and an interception in the Bills' 22-16 victory last New Year's Eve that set the stage for the Bills to make the playoffs. Fales' two scoring drives came in the final 6:16 of the game.

Tannehill, who missed part of the season with injury, started against the Bills in the Dolphins' 21-17 victory earlier this month. He was 16 for 24 for 137 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

Though the Dolphins are expected to move on from Tannehill after the season, Gase didn’t want to discuss the issue and blamed breakdowns around his quarterback.

“Everyone is going to blame the quarterback,” Gase said Monday. “We just need everybody doing their job and then we can evaluate the quarterback. We really haven’t had the consistency we’ve needed on offense to look at what is Ryan really. Nobody helps him. He starts to try to do more than what he should and that hurts him. We haven’t found any consistency in the entire offense.”

Gase, who arrived with a reputation as a bright offensive mind, is 23-24 in three seasons as coach and his offense has consistently ranked in the bottom half or bottom third of all key statistical categories in his tenure.

This season, Miami is 30th in yards per game, 31st in third down efficiency and 25th in points (which factors in two special teams scores and a defensive score).