BROWN, Luke P.

BROWN - Luke P. Age 27, of Niagara Falls, December 21, 2018. Luke was born in Amherst, NY on November 1, 1991 to Jarrod Brown and Jessica (Arnold) Kuebler. Luke was a cook at La Hacienda in Niagara Falls, in his spare time he enjoyed gaming and music. Luke is survived by his two children Chloe and Arianna; his loving parents Jessica (Scott) Kuebler, and Jarrod (Cathy) Brown; loving boyfriend of Erica Gordner; his loving grandparents; brother of Isabella and Olivia Markarian, Wyatt and Maren Kuebler, Brittany, Jordan and Megan Brown; also surviving are many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Friends may call Thursday from 2-4 and 6-9 PM at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda. Guest registry at Wattengel.com