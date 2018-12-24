Bills-Pats rating isn't much to cheer about

The Buffalo Bills’ 24-12 loss to the New England Patriots Sunday was one of the lower-rated games of the season.

However, it still received an impressive-sized audience when you consider the Bills' record and it was played two shopping days before Christmas. And it is by far the highest-rated TV program of the week.

The telecast had a 33.9 rating on WIVB-TV (Channel 4), the local CBS affiliate, down from the 35.1 rating the first 14 games averaged before Sunday.

It was the fourth-lowest-rated game of the season.

Not surprisingly, the game experienced a big dropoff from the first Bills loss to New England this season, which was carried by ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

The Bills’ 25-6 loss to the Pats in the first MNF home game in a decade is the highest-rated game of the season with a combined rating of 41.7 on ESPN and WKBW-TV (Channel 7).

By comparison, the Buffalo Sabres' two games over the weekend had ratings of 9.6 and 8.5 on MSG.