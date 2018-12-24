BARTEL, Heath

Bartel - Heath December 20, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved husband of Leah (nee Coughler); dearest father of Benjamin, Claire, Quinn, Jadon and Michaela; son of Linda (Phillip) Bonner; dear brother of Heather Maroney; also survived by nieces, Gabriella, Kristin and Sarah. The family will be present to receive friends on Thursday, from 4-7 PM and Saturday, from 9 AM - 12 Noon at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where Funeral Services will follow at 12 Noon. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com