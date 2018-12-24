A white Christmas – for some – after all

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, at least in the Southtowns.

A low-pressure system plowed through the Buffalo Niagara metropolitan area Monday morning, kicking off snow showers that transitioned by late morning into lake-effect snowfall, including in the city and the Northtowns, before moving south.

It even brought some sleet.

"There were some snow pellets or ice pellets mixed in," said National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Kelly. "The main area is starting to shift south."

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday, with snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches expected in "the most persistent lake snows" in the Southtowns and along the Chautauqua Ridge, Kelly said. The city may get only a dusting, with even less in the Northtowns, he added.

The temperature before noon on Monday was about 33 degrees, with a high of 35 expected for the day, before dropping to a low of 26 degrees tonight. Some snow showers will continue overnight into Tuesday across the Southtowns, but the rest of the region will be dry.

Kelly said conditions will be cloudy and dry on Tuesday, with a high of 34.