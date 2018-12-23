WYRZANOWSKI, Gertrude M. (Furmanek)

WYRZANOWSKI - Gertrude M. (nee Furmanek)

December 20, 2018, age 93, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved wife of the late Alfred S. Wyrzanowski; daughter of the late Joseph M. and Maryann (nee Bystrak) Furmanek; predeceased by brothers and a sister; survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Wednesday, December 26, from 4-6 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.), where prayer service will be at 5:45 PM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.