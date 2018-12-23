WROBEL, Laura M. (Baer)

December 19, 2018 of Hamburg, NY. Beloved wife of the late Harold A. DuPont; loving mother of Sandra L. (Richard G.) Fox; dearest grandmother of Heather L. (Patrick Rohwer) Fox; and great-grandmother of Kelsey and Kyliegh Rohwer. Friends will be received 2-6 PM, Wednesday, at LAKESIDE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lakeshore Rd., Hamburg (corner Rt. 5 and Camp Rds.) (716-627-2919). A Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM, Thursday, at Wayside Presbyterian Church, Hamburg. Please assemble at church. Share online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.