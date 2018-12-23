WLODARCZYK, James P.

WLODARCZYK - James P. December 21, 2018, following a long illness, beloved partner of Donna (Krajewski) Wlodarczyk; beloved son of the late Stanley and late Eugenia (Lewandowski) Wlodarczyk; brother of Donna (Gary) Spencer; also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, family members and many friends. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday from 2-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.). James was a former Buffalo Public School Teacher and was the Proprietor, Manager and Optician of former Akron Village Optical. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com