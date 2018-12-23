WITTMEYER, Clayton J.

WITTMEYER - Clayton J. Age 70, of East Eden, suddenly December 20, 2018, devoted father of Timothy (Marie Brehm) and Terrence Wittmeyer; cherished grandfather of Landon; dear brother of Eileen (late Arthur) Schwartz, Richard (Carolyn), John (Rita), Kathryn (Gary) Gier and the late Rose Marie (late James) Naber, Shirley Rosiek, Gerard (Jean) and Karen Wittmeyer; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, Wednesday 7-9 PM and Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Oratory, East Eden, Friday at 11 AM. Memorials to East Eden Fire Dept.-Firematic. Clayton was a member of East Eden Fire Dept., Exempt member of Eden Emergency and Rescue Squad and past member of Eden Reserve Police. www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com