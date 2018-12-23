WICHROWSKI, Elaine R. (Orlowski)

WICHROWSKI - Elaine R.

(nee Orlowski)

December 8, 2018, at age 67, of West Seneca; beloved wife of Donald H. Wichrowski; loving mother of Tammy (John) Trzaska, Milissa (Douglas) Acquard, Michael (Shannon) Wichrowski, Jessica (Jeremy Hester) Van Hoozer; cherished Nana of Timothy, Emily, Bradyn, Mathieu, Molly, Shelby, Ethan and Kiley; dear sister of Richard (Cindy) Orlowski; survived by nieces and nephews. All are cordially invited to a Memorial Mass on Saturday, December 29, at 11 AM in St. Gabriel RC Church. Donations to the Cleveland Clinic or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. in Elaine's name are appreciated. Arrangements by the KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME.