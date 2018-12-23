Weekend in Review: Amherst woman recalls embarrassing arrest, Jeanneret healthy, Bills lose to Patriots and more

The weekend before Christmas means shopping, wrapping gifts and attending parties for many people. Here are some stories you may have missed while you were busy getting into the holiday spirit.

Julie Marinaro sympathizes with Nicholas H. Belsito, the Bills fan who was roughed up when arrested outside New Era Field last December. Like Belsito, Marinaro was charged with a crime after disrespecting Erie County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth P. Achtyl.

Click here to read more.

•••

In as little as 24 hours, loved ones who often have no experience with nursing homes must pick one, according to Roxanne Sorensen, the owner of Elder Care Solutions in Amherst, which assists families in finding care. The key for families to avoid an emotional and uninformed decision is to take action ahead of time, when a relative's health starts to decline, she said.

Click here to read more.

•••

Just hours from his eviction, having nowhere but a homeless shelter to go, 78-year-old John Flickner turned to Deb Fuszara for help. She called The Buffalo News, spoke briefly to an editor and then handed the phone to Flickner. Fuszara was fired after a complaint that she "brought negative attention" to the property by making the call.

Click here to read more.

•••

A 7-year-old from Lockport, had just finished writing a letter to his grandmother. He addressed it to his "Nonnie" in North Tonawanda, drew an American flag "postage stamp" in the corner, colored it in with a red crayon, and dropped it in the mailbox. A few days later, it arrived in Natalie Leaver's mailbox after a kind gesture from the U.S. Postal Service.

Click here to read more.

•••

Buffalo Sabres play-by-play man Rick Jeanneret put quite a scare into Sabres country during the third period of the team’s 3-0 win over Anaheim Saturday when his voice became low and he ultimately went silent. He was released from the hospital Sunday. "I am bolted to my lazy boy," he texted Sunday night.

Click here to read more.

•••

The Buffalo Bills allowed a whopping 179 yards on the ground in the first half of a 24-12 loss to the New England Patriots. Here are Jay Skurski's game observations.

Click here to read more.

•••

Ryan Stang, the creator of Spikes for Tykes, returned his Christmas Party for charity on Saturday. A portion of proceeds from the event benefited Zaida Rose Smith, an Eden native battling Stage 4 Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Click here to see more photos.