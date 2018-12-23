WEBSTER, Charles Daniel, Sr. "Dan"

December 15, 2018, age 86, beloved father of Nancy (Clifton) Snyder, Patrick (Sussette) Webster, Mary Lou Curtin and the late Charles Daniel (Jean) Webster, Jr.; dearest companion of the late Barbara Kozlowski; loving grandfather of eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; brother of James (Mary) Webster, Gerald Webster and the late Jeanne Aiple. There will be no prior visitation. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorials may be made in Dan's memory to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com