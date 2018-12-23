WASHINGTON, Nancy L. (Reed)

WASHINGTON - Nancy L. (nee Reed)

Entered into eternal rest December 20, 2018. The family will receive friends Friday, December 28, 2018, 11 AM-12 Noon at Church of God Tabernacle, 526 High St., where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Interment Acacia Park and Resthaven Memorial Gardens, North Tonawanda, NY. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com