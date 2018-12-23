Deaths Death Notices
WASHINGTON, Nancy L. (Reed)
WASHINGTON - Nancy L. (nee Reed)
Entered into eternal rest December 20, 2018. The family will receive friends Friday, December 28, 2018, 11 AM-12 Noon at Church of God Tabernacle, 526 High St., where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Interment Acacia Park and Resthaven Memorial Gardens, North Tonawanda, NY. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook