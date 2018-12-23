WALSH, Dennis T.

WALSH - Dennis T. Of Lancaster, NY, December 20, 2018. Beloved husband of Judith N. (nee Graham) Walsh; dearest father of Marie (Chuck) Vallone, Julie (Brian) Bauer, Eileen (Don) Brzezicki; loving grandpa of Chuck, Nick, Joe, Matt, Mike, Graeme, Madison, Molly and Jameson; predeceased by two sisters and a brother; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Wednesday, 2-6 PM, with a service to follow at 6 PM at the Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels, Inc., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca (668-5666).