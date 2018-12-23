WAINWRIGHT, Dorothy M. (McGuire)

Of Kenmore, entered into rest December 15, 2018, devoted mother of Nicholas Paternostro and Beverly Paternostro; cherished grandmother of Skyler Paternostro. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday (December 29th) from 11 AM-1 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com