VERNEN, Joyce J. (Richthammer)

December 20, 2018, beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Vernen; devoted mother of Laurie (Len) Koczaja, Tim (Lori), Shawn (Paula), Ken (Jen) and the late Mark Vernen; cherished grandmother of Daryl (Stacey) Koczaja, Kelly (Christopher) Bluhm, Lauren (Eric) Yurko, Jake, Brandon, Dylan and Isabelle Vernen; great-nana of Noah and Ella Bluhm and Chloe and Ethan Yurko; dear sister of the late Mary Jane (late Frank) Maciaszek, Barbara (late Ernest) Jones and the late Joann (survived by Howard) Wharton; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday from 3-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St. (two blocks east of Union Rd.) where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 10 AM. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com