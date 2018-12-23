UB women rout Bona to complete Big 4 sweep

The University at Buffalo completed a sweep of its Western New York Big 4 women’s basketball opponents in resounding fashion on Sunday.

Led by senior star Cierra Dillard, the Bulls shot 56.3 percent in the opening quarter on their way to a 30-point halftime lead and overwhelmed St. Bonaventure, 90-43, before 1,994 at Alumni Arena.

Dillard finished with 26 points, the 11th straight time this season she has scored 20 points or more.

After shooting their blistering pace in the opening quarter and building a 47-17 halftime lead, the Bulls came out and shot even better in the third, 64.7 percent. Overall UB made 11 of 26 3-point attempts to 5 of 22 for the Bonnies. Overall, Bona shot only 23.6 percent (13 of 55). UB made 44.8 (30 of 67) for the game.

Besides her scoring, Dillard has six assists and two steals. She made 9 of 13 field goal tries, 5 of 8 from beyond the arc.

Sophomore point guard Hanna Hall of UB made three of five 3-pointers after she made three treys in Friday’s loss to Stanford.

Junior Summer Hemphill (Cardinal O’Hara) had 13 points in nine rebounds in her third game since returning to eligibility.

Previously UB had defeated Niagara, 88-61, and Canisius, 84-66, in Big 4 games. Bona owned wins over Niagara, 76-48, and Canisius, 100-94 in triple overtime.

Next for UB is its Mid-American Conference opener against Ohio University at 2 p.m. on Jan. 5 at Alumni Arena.

The Bonnies have an afternoon game at Cornell on New Year’s Eve before their Atlantic 10 Conference opener against Duquesne at the Reilly Center at 1 p.m. on Jan. 5.