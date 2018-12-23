Two men wounded, one seriously, in East Side shooting

Two Buffalo men in their mid-20s were wounded, one seriously, in a shooting Sunday morning on the city's East Side, according to Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

In an update Sunday evening, DeGeorge reported that a 24-year-old victim is in critical condition in Erie County Medical Center, while the second man, who is 25, is in fair condition in ECMC.

The double shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. on Glenwood Avenue, east of Kehr Street.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call or text the department's confidential TIP-CALL line at 847-2255.