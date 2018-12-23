TUNKEY, Jane A. (Aidikes)

Age 91, of Clarence, NY, December 17, 2018, beloved wife of the late Gerald R. Tunkey; dearest mother of Susan (Paul) Lobsinger, Christine, Patricia White, and Peter (Ada-Marie); loving grandmother to 12 grandchildren: Amy, Kimberly, Brian, Trevor, Caitlin, Cassie, Larry, Greg, Rob, Alicia, Will and Melanie and great-grandmother to seven, Vaughn, Fiona, Zachary, Claire, Portland, Elleora and Ava; cherished sister of Trudy Aden and the late Marcia Cronin; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Jane was born in 1927 and raised in Great Neck, NY. She was an exceptional athlete and particularly excelled in figure skating. In high school she was not only a cheerleader, but class vice-president and voted "most popular girl." She went on to attend Goucher College in Baltimore, Maryland. After marrying, Jane raised four loving children in Snyder and Clarence, NY. She was totally dedicated to her children in all aspects of their lives. Jane was always involved and on-the-go, she loved volunteering, bowling, playing bridge, tennis and golf; hosting fun-filled dinner parties, and planning and enjoying numerous vacation destinations. In retirement, she and Jerry became "snowbirds" and enjoyed the sunshine of Naples, FL. Jane will be remembered as a loving and loyal friend and who was passionate about her family, children and grand and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.) where services will follow at 8 PM. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com