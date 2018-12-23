THURMOND, Marion R., Sr.

THURMOND - Marion R., Sr. December 20, 2018, at age 92, beloved husband of 74 years to the late Nora (nee Carter) Thurmond; devoted father of Cynthia (Clinton) White, Gwendolyn Lambert, Michael (Davitta), Bradford Thurmond and the late James, Marion Jr., Laverne and Dennis Thurmond; dear brother of Joanne Thurmond and Barbara Jones; also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11 AM-12 PM at Delaware Avenue Baptist Church, 965 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, where Funeral Services will follow at 12 PM. Friends are invited. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com