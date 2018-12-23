STEIN, Mark J.

STEIN - Mark J. December 21, 2018, beloved husband of Mary (Lyons) Stein; loving father of Sean, Kara and Patrick Stein; son of Dorothy (Kline) and the late Theodore Stein; dear brother of Joseph (Debra), Lori and the late Kenneth Stein; son-in-law of Margaret and the late Richard Lyons; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present for a Memorial Visitation on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Benedict's Church on Friday at 9 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mark's name may be made to the American Diabetes Assn. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com