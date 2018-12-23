STAEBELL, Joan M. (Nolan)

STAEBELL - Joan M. (nee Nolan)

Of Tonawanda, NY. December 18, 2018. Beloved wife of Gerard F. Staebell; dearest mother of Nancy (Russell) Bussiere, James (Sandra) Staebell, Barry (Barbara) Staebell; loving grandmother of Christopher, Marybeth, Stephen (Nicole) and Emily (fiance; Ryan Londos) Staebell; sister of the late Mary Lu (Harland) Ackerman. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels, Inc., (668-5666)