SLOAND, Theresa C.

Of Alden, NY, December 18, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Robert Sloand; dear mother of Sandra (Andrew Boyuka) Sloand, Sharon (late William) Stevenson, Marie (Louis) Paone and Sally (Edward) Reiner; grandmother of Justin (Rebecca) and Michael (Aleshia) Stevenson, Louis (Erin) and Jenna Paone, Carrie (Noah) Cade and Sam Reiner; great-grandmother of Laura and Cooper Stevenson and Liela and Conner Cade; sister of Charles (Barb) Perry; predeceased by several brothers and sisters. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Church, Bennington, NY, Friday, December 28 at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Cowlesville Fire Dept. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com