December 20, 2018, age 80, beloved husband of 49 years to Cecelia (nee Iwanski) Shattuck; devoted father of James (Ann Marie) Shattuck; loving grandfather of Katie and Matthew; dear brother of the late Coty-Ann Henk; also survived by nieces and nephews. John was a member of HIAS Senior Group at Infant of Prague, Buffalo Model Boat Club and served in the US Air Force. The family will be present to receive friends on Wednesday, December 26th, from 4-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 27th, 10 AM at Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr. All are asked to assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Infant of Prague Church. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com